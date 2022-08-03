Stewartsville man arrested after demolishing car north of Osborn

A Stewartsville man was arrested late Tuesday night following a rollover accident one mile north of Osborn.

Twenty-one-year-old Bradley Garber has been accused of driving while intoxicated and was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Garber’s car was westbound on Highway 36 when it traveled off the south side of the road and overturned onto its top. Garber received minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash

Garber was using a seat belt and the car was demolished in the wreck at 11:20 pm.

