Putnam County R-1 announces Career and Technical Student of the Month

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Tony Bondy as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for November 2019. The acknowledgment included the presentation of a certificate, a CTE Student of the Month shirt, and the addition of his name to the 2019-2020 CTE Student of the Month awards plaque which is displayed in the High School. Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Tony is the son of Martine and Clyde Bondy of Unionville and is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High School. Tony is active in multiple organizations including FFA, DECA, FBLA, NHS and Scholar Bowl. He serves as a local officer in FFA, DECA, and FBLA, and is also Area III FFA President. Tony has also been an active member of the Football and Track teams all throughout High School.

Kerry Schoonover, Business Instructor at Putnam County R-1 High School nominated Tony for this award partly because “he is devoted to being a part of organizations and volunteering for activities. He never misses an event and is charismatic and outgoing, which allows him to be a good leader and easy to be around.”

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that these monthly rewards reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps the college-bound student succeed in various avenues of study.

