Dental records confirm remains of Diemel brothers

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway reports investigators recovered the remains of Justin and Nicholas Diemel of Wisconsin on Thursday.

Nicholas’s remains were recovered on a farm in rural Caldwell County and Justin’s in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska. An examination of dental records confirmed the identifications.

A report from the Lincoln County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in a trailer a rancher reportedly purchased in Missouri, and they might be connected to the deaths of the Diemel brothers. It was reported Nebraska officials contacted the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators went to collect the remains.

Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the Diemels. He also has been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and armed criminal action as well as one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nelson is being held without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center in Kingston and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing or waiver in Caldwell County on January 9, 2020.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares