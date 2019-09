A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, for the construction of the Trenton R-9 performing arts center.

Building Project Liaison Dennis Gutshall says the ceremony will be between the Trenton High School and Music Building at 1 o’clock. School board members, administration, the architect, and the general contractor are expected to attend.

The public is invited.

