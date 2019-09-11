Free informational sessions on Medicare to be held at Grand River Multipurpose Center

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program CLAIM (Community Leaders Assisting the Insured of Missouri) will present information on Medicare at the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe.

Those on Medicare or getting ready to go on Medicare or disability are encouraged to attend the free informational sessions September 25th. Caregivers, relatives, friends, and neighbors of persons on Medicare are also invited.

The first session will be held from noon to 1 o’clock, and the other will be that evening from 5:30 to 6:30. Participants can choose which session they want to attend.

Call the Grand River Multipurpose Center to make a reservation for a Medicare presentation September 25th at 660-646-1555.

