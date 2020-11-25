November firearms deer harvest ends with 176,604, down almost 3400 from 2019

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 167,604 deer during the November portion of the firearms deer season from November 14th through November 24th.

Of the deer harvested, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks, and 64,905 were does.

Top harvest counties in the state were Howell with 3,496 deer harvested, Franklin with 3,409, and Texas with 3,374.

Top harvest counties in the Green Hills were Harrison with 1,812, Linn 1,807, and Sullivan 1,657. For other Green Hills counties, Daviess had 1,532, Putnam 1,434, Mercer 1,315, Livingston 1,266, Grundy 1,142, and Caldwell 1,007.

Hunters checked 179,960 deer last year during the November portion of the firearms deer season. That involved 91,917 antlered bucks, 17,330 button bucks, and 70,713 does.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports three firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season. All were non-fatal and self-inflicted.

Archery deer season resumed on November 25th and goes through January 15th. The late portion runs from November 27th through 29th. The antlerless portion of the firearms deer season runs December 4th through 6th. That will be followed by the alternative methods portion from December 26th through January 5th.

