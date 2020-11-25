Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County is seeking an emergency contract agreement for a financial audit for the years 2019 and 2020 as well as a single audit for 2020 to be conducted in 2021.

The contract must be from a licensed certified public accountant state-approved firm and follow Circular A-133 guidelines. Contracts must be turned into the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton before December 15th. The contract will be payable at the completion of the audits.

Questions should be directed to the county clerk’s office at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

