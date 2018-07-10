New Missouri law allows counties more options to collect 911 fees

A new Missouri law will let counties start collecting fees on cell phones and wireless devices to help finance their 911 operations.

Zim Schwartze with the Springfield Greene County 911 Department says the measure will be helpful to the many counties that still fund their 911 services through landline fees.

The bill authorizes counties to impose a monthly fee to fund 911 service in that county, upon voter approval. Under the law, that monthly fee could NOT exceed $1.50 per device.

Missouri is currently the only state not collecting fees on wireless devices to help finance 911 operations, even though most 911 calls are made on cell phones.

