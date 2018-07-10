Missouri Congressman Cleaver warns against tariffs

A Kansas City congressman who also represents parts of west-central Missouri warns tariffs are having a “devastating impact” on some industries in the Show-Me State.

Fifth District Congressman Emanuel Cleaver hosted a meeting between farmers and the Canadian Consul General last week in Higginsville.

Cleaver tells Missourinet China is targeting states President Trump carried in 2016, including Missouri. ABC News reports the Trump Administration and Chinese leaders have imposed tens of billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s goods. Cleaver says China purchases 60 percent of its beans from the United States, primarily from the lower Midwest.

Cleaver says China has implemented a new 15 percent tariff on 120 U-S imported goods, including fruits.

