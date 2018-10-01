New Missouri corn organization officers to take charge

The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association have announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members and national committee assignments.

The election of the 2018-19 MCMC officer team took place during an August board meeting held in Branson. The following MCMC leaders assumed their new roles October 1.

MCMC is a longstanding partner with the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) in working to enhance the value of corn, ethanol and distillers grains through strong international exports. Serving on USGC advisory teams are Jay Schutte, Asia; Mark Scott, Value-Added; Gary Porter of Mercer, Western Hemisphere; Jay Fischer, Ethanol; and Brent Hoerr, Innovation and Sustainability. Missouri Corn Director of Public Policy Shane Kinne will serve on the Trade Policy Team and Director of Marketing Bradley Schad has been appointed to the Ethanol Team.

Several Missouri Corn leaders have also been appointed to serve on National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) action teams and committees. Clint Stephens was named to the Freedom to Operate Action Team and Mike Moreland will serve on the Market Access Action Team as well as the Resolutions Committee. Jay Schutte retained his position as chairman of the Ethanol Action Team; Brian Lehman of Versailles was also reappointed to the Consumer Engagement Action Team. Missouri Corn Associate Director of Public Policy Samantha Davis will serve as a state staff member for the Freedom to Operate Action Team. Additionally, Gary Porter is currently a director on the National Corn Board.

The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 15 corn growers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is dedicated to market development, research and education. MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit www.mocorn.org.