MU Extension receives grant to grow beginning farmers and ranchers program

The University of Missouri Extension will receive a $432,747 Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program (BFRDP) grant through the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The grant runs from September 2018 to August 2021, says MU Extension BFRDP coordinator Karen Funkenbusch. MU Extension is one of 36 BFRDP grant recipients.

Teams of experts plan to use educational approaches to improve land access, business planning, mentorship, and farm management to grew new and beginning farmers and ranchers, Funkenbusch says.

The primary goal of the program is to increase the number, success, and sustainability of beginning farmers and ranchers in the U.S., she says.

MU Extension partners with the Missouri Brain Injury Association and the Franciscan Farm to fill in the gaps for beginning farmers, socially disadvantaged farmers, military veteran farmers, and farmers with disabilities and brain injury.

The project will offer experiential learning for beginning farmers through workshops, Grow Your Farm courses, farmer learning circles, farm walkabouts, technical one-on-one assistance, and an internship program.

For more information, contact Funkenbusch at 573-884-1268 or [email protected].