MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of March 26, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of March 26 – April 1 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, March 26 – 30

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder and drainage work, March 26 – 30

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU (Nodaway County) to 130th Street, March 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

Interstate 229 – CLOSED for roadway lighting repairs at the ramp from southbound I-229 to Route 759 (Exit 5), March 27, 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Route 759 – CLOSED for roadway lighting repairs at the ramp from northbound Route 759 to northbound I-229, March 27, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

U.S. Route 59 (6 th Street) – CLOSED for roadway lighting repairs at the ramp from U.S. Route 59 (6 th Street) to northbound I-229, March 27, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for roadway lighting repairs at the ramp from southbound U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) to southbound I-229, 12 to 12:30 p.m.

I-229 – CLOSED for guardrail work at the ramp from southbound I-29 to northbound I-229, March 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Bridge maintenance at the railroad bridge near Polo, March 19 – 22. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic through the work zone.

Carroll County

Route E – Pothole patching from Route D to the city limits of Carrollton, March 26 – 27

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair between Chillicothe (Livingston County) and the Missouri River, March 26 – 31, daylight hours

Dekalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound narrowed to one lane around the Route 33 north/Route M interchange at Osborn for turn lane construction and median work, March 26 – 30, daylight hours

Gentry County

Route 48 – Bridge maintenance at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge, March 26 – 29

Grundy County

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Trenton Sub Railroad Bridge, March 26 – 29

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through May.

Route H – Driveway tube replacement two miles west of Route 146, March 26

U.S. Route 69 – Driveway tube replacement 0.25 miles south of Eagleville, March 27

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through June.

Linn County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Hill Road to Ingel Road, March 27 – 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ingel Road to Hyde Road, March 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Flushing bridges, March 26 – 30

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair between Chillicothe and the Missouri River (Carroll County), March 26 – 31, daylight hours

Nodaway County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route YY to Route UU, March 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), March 26 – 30

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 130 th Street (Atchison County), March 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 170 th Street to 180 th Street, March 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 180th Street, March 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to 110th Street, March 28, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Worth County

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement four miles east of Route 46, March 27 – 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement two miles east of Route C, March 29, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...