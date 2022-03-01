Missouri man sentenced to 13 years in prison without parole for meth conspiracy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court after law enforcement officers seized more than two kilograms of methamphetamine from his residence.

Walter M. Terrell, 37, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 13 years in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Terrell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene and Cass counties from May 10 to Nov. 8, 2018. Terrell admitted that he made multiple trips to Texas to acquire kilogram quantities of methamphetamine, which he distributed to others, including co-defendants Christopher Iavolo, 43, and Xlyona Sharp, 38, both of Springfield.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Terrell’s residence on Sept. 5, 2018. Officers found a blue duffle bag next to the couch that contained three bags with a total of 2.625 kilograms of methamphetamine. Terrell, who admitted he recently returned from Texas with a little more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, told officers he usually paid $8,000 to $9,000 for each kilogram of methamphetamine. Officers also seized $12,000 from the residence and $2,600 found in Terrell’s front pocket. Terrell has forfeited to the government the total $14,600 that was seized.

Terrell’s role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy occurred while he was on bond for a state charge of possessing a stolen firearm.

Terrell is the fourth and final defendant to be sentenced in this case.

Sharp was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2021, to seven years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to her role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Sharp also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Iavolo was sentenced on Jan. 6, 2022, to six years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Iavolo also pleaded guilty to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On Nov. 6, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Iavolo’s residence. Iavolo had a loaded Beretta .32-caliber semi-automatic pistol tucked inside the back of his pants. When officers searched a bedroom, they found a Masterpiece Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended high capacity magazine in between the bed’s box spring and mattress. Underneath the bed, they found a loaded HK .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle, a loaded Romarm 7.62x39mm semi-automatic rifle, and a rifle case that contained two loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handguns, a loaded Cobra .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Star .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Jennings 9mm semi-automatic pistol, numerous handgun magazines, ammunition, a large knife, a rifle scope, and handgun holsters.

Officers also found a safe inside the bedroom closet that contained 33.37 grams of methamphetamine. The bag appeared as if there was once much more methamphetamine inside of it based upon the amount of residue. There was also a metal scoop inside the bag.

Co-defendant Michael D. Johnson was sentenced on Dec. 1, 2021, to seven years and three months in federal prison without parole. Johnson pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Sarff. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the Pleasant Hill, Mo., Police Department.

