Missouri Farm Bureau fifth annual tractor cruise registration now open

Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is holding its fifth annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise on July 21, 2018. Tractors will travel through Buchanan County, Missouri, on a 38-mile loop that will begin and end at the Ag Power John Deere dealership at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 36 and SE State Hwy. Z.



“We’re looking forward to another great turnout this year,” said Vernon Hart, MOFB Board of Directors District 1. “The event has been a huge success over the past four years, and we are fortunate to be able to support agriculture education and leadership opportunities in a way that highlights not only the future of agriculture but also its past.”



The tractor cruise begins at 9 a.m. Entry fees are $35 for open-station tractors and $50 for air-conditioned cab tractors. The fee includes a Farm Bureau gift, an event photo, lunch, and snacks. Model year 1985 and older tractors are welcome. Participants that register on or before July 7 will be entered into a drawing for door prizes.



Spectators can view the tractors up close at the lunch stop at the FFA building in Gower, Missouri. Lunch for non-participants is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The cruise will again include a poker run for participants.



The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture was established in 1996 to provide a dedicated funding source for agricultural education and leadership development programs.



Registration information, sponsorship information, official rules and a route map are available by clicking or tapping HERE.

