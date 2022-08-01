Missouri Department of Conservation to hold a variety of programs at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia on August 11-21.

Visit MDC’s Conservation building from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and the kid’s Xplor Zone from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. to see MDC’s mobile snake exhibit, a new macroinvertebrate exhibit, and more. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun!

Fairgoers can once again take part in MDC’s Agents of Discovery mission at the fair. Agents of Discovery is a mobile gaming app that uses augmented reality to help connect people to nature. Download the State Fair mission and earn a special badge for exploring nature in and around the MDC building. Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices.

Don’t forget to visit MDC’s Community and Private Lands staff in the Agriculture Building to learn how to manage your property to increase wildlife habitat and attract pollinators.

MDC notes that aquariums in the center of the Conservation Building are under repair and will not have fish on display for the fair season. Other aquariums in the building are stocked with an assortment of native fish for visitors to see.

Enjoy these other free conservation-related programs at MDC’s outdoor pavilion:

LIVE RAPTORS: See a live eagle and other birds of prey at the Raptors of Missouri presentation with Dickerson Park Zoo on Aug. 11 and Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

FISH FRY: Enjoy a fish cooking and cleaning demonstration on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

INVASIVE INVADERS: Help MDC get invasive plants and animals out of Missouri. Displays and activities will be held on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the MoDOT lawn next door to the MDC pavilion.

CONSERVATION CANINE UNIT: Meet the dogs who are specially trained for conservation work on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

WILD JOBS: Learn about what it’s like to work for MDC on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY CONSERVATION: Conservation happens inside city limits, too! Find out how trees and nature impact your community on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

HISTORIC SAWMILL: See a scale model working sawmill on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CAMPSITE COOKING: Learn how to cook with dutch ovens, pie irons, foil packs, and cooking on a stick on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.