Hawley challenges Biden’s immigration policies with new “State Border Defense Act”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced the State Border Defense Act to empower states to counteract President Biden’s immigration policies, which critics argue have led to an influx of narcotics on American streets and an increase in child trafficking. Senator Hawley’s legislation emerges in response to the Biden Administration’s actions that some believe undermine states’ ability to secure their borders. This includes hindering the installation of a buoy barrier and razor wire along the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a record 232,972 southern border encounters in August, marking the highest monthly total in 2023.

“Our southern border is overwhelmed. Joe Biden’s policies are exacerbating the situation daily, leaving states like Missouri grappling with the fallout. As the federal government appears reluctant to enforce our immigration laws, states must have the capability to do so,” Senator Hawley stated.

The State Border Defense Act proposes to:

Allow states to deport illegal immigrants instead of relocating them to other states.

Prosecute individuals who commit crimes upon illegal entry into the country.

Erect barriers on federal lands or waters along the southern border to deter illegal immigration.

Read the full text of the bill by clicking or tapping here.

