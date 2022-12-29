Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County.

Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.

Two traffic offenses were dismissed. Lopez Gomez also was ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay a recoupment fee and the court costs which with the fine, totaled $796.

