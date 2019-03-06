Grundy County Extension Council sets goals for 2019

The Grundy County Extension Council set goals for 2019 at its meeting Monday. The goals include better marking and visibility for Extension and better communication between councils.

The council approved council members, Josh Marshall, and Sarah Lowrey, to be on the audit committee after they volunteered. Member Kelly Wilson was approved as the Regional Council representative after she volunteered. Members Lowrey and Carol Hein indicated they were interested in attending the two-day Council to Campus workshop on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia later this month.

The council discussed bonding the office manager and decided bonding would not be economical, the council chose not to pursue it.

The State Fair Farm Family representatives for Grundy County were discussed. Meridith Berry with Extension staff will check with the family about availability to attend.

Berry invited council members to the Professional Leaders Uniting Grundy County (PLUG) meeting at Hy-Vee the morning of April 1st at 7:30. She also invited council members to help with cleaning the dining hall at the campsite at Crowder State Park on March 30th.