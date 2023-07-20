Elderly driver suffers medical event, crashes into tree east of Monroe City

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 76-year-old man experienced a medical event while driving on Route E, 8 miles east of Monroe City, resulting in a serious accident where his 2017 Ford F150 struck a tree. The incident occurred on July 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 PM.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report, David M. Coleman, a resident of House Springs, Missouri, was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident. Coleman had his seat belt on at the time of the crash.

The force of the impact caused severe damage to the Ford F150, leading to its total loss. Heartland Towing removed the wreckage from the scene.

Coleman suffered moderate injuries due to the crash and the Monroe County Ambulance team transported him to Hannibal Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Corporal. Hicks (#618), from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel from the Monroe City Ambulance and Monroe City Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

