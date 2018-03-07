Crowder State Park to conduct guided hikes

Two guided hikes will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton next month.

The first will start at the Shelter 3 parking lot and go on the 3.2 mile Tall Oaks Trail the afternoon of April 2nd at 3:30.

Resource Manager Anna Persell explains she planned the hike for the Monday after Easter, so more persons could participate. The second hike will start at the Tennis Court parking lot and go on the Red Bud Trail the morning of April 14th at 10 o’clock.

Persell says anyone may participate in the hikes and suggests participants wear close-toed shoes and bring a bottle of water if they would like.

More information on events at Crowder State Park can be found on the park’s Facebook page as well as the park’s website.

