Trenton Chamber of Commerce to hold luncheon

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Chief Executive Officer Aaron Franklin will speak at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

The event will be at the Community Action Partnership Office in Trenton March 28th at noon. Franklin will discuss the upcoming Community Action Month in May as well as the partnership’s activity.

Reservations cost $10 for Chamber members and $11 for non-members and you may call the Trenton Chamber Office at 660-359-4324 to make a reservation.

Like this: Like Loading...