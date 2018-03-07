Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation awards nearly 95K to Mercer and Princeton students

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has approved $94,460.07 in scholarships for 25 female graduates of North Mercer R-3 and Princeton R-5 high schools.

Each recipient provided signed statements noting they meet all criteria established for the program, including being a non-smoker, being unmarried, and having evidence of need. Recipients must be enrolled in and pass at least 12 credit hours at an accredited Missouri college or university and maintain a certain grade point average.

The Spring 2018 semester recipients are attending eight institutions in Missouri.

Applications for the Fall 2018 semester will be available May 1st at the principal’s office at the Princeton and North Mercer high schools as well as on each school’s website.

A trust established by Edward “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton funds the scholarship foundation.

