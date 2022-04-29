Blunt and Hawley urge Department of Interior to reinstate police escorts for Honor Flights

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and josh Hawley (Mo.) sent a letter to Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland urging the Department to reinstate police escorts for American veterans traveling to Washington, DC, as part of the Honor Flight Network.

Blunt and Hawley wrote, “To say that the Honor Flight Network is performing a national service is an understatement. For thousands of American veterans, these trips are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for honor, reflection, and remembrance that simply cannot be replaced. The Department of the Interior has historically played an important role in making these trips possible by providing U.S. Park Police escorts for buses carrying Honor Flight veterans to the National Mall.”

The senators continued, “Our nation’s veterans represent the best of us. The government must do its part to honor their sacrifices by making these trips run as smoothly as possible. With this in mind, we urge you in the strongest possible terms to resume U.S. Park Police escorts for veterans traveling to our nation’s capital with the Honor Flight Network.”

Read the letter by clicking here