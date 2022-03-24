Audio: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson fires back at Senator Josh Hawley

National News March 24, 2022 KTTN News
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley took Wednesday’s opportunity to learn more about Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to instead hyperfocus on a handful of her sentences as a trial court judge.

During the third and final day of Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings, the Missouri senator continued to laser in on what he calls her lenient child pornography sentencing in a few cases over which she presided. 

According to federal statistics, Judge Jackson’s sentencing record is consistent with most in similar cases.  Still, Senator Hawley repeatedly asked if she regretted her decisions.

 

 

The U.S. Sentencing Commission numbers show the majority (59%) of NON-production child pornography offenders in 2019 were sentenced beneath the punishment guideline range.

