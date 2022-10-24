Audio: Town halls about Missouri’s K-12 teacher shortage to begin this week

State News October 24, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Teacher Shortage News Graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s teacher shortage – and ways to help fix the problem – will be the focus of a series of statewide town halls beginning this week. The Missouri Board of Education and a statewide commission will hit the road to explain the workforce struggles and share recommendations to recruit and retain teachers. Monday’s meeting is in Knob Noster and Tuesday’s is in Jefferson City.

Mallory McGowin, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Education, says the workforce problem stretches beyond the education community.

 

 

Recommendations include a path to increase teacher pay long-term; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. 

Post Views: 52
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.