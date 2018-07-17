Audio: Painting and maintenance on Trenton’s water towers continues

Water tower work is being done this year at two locations in Trenton, one on Iowa Boulevard and the other is on Princeton Road.

City Administrator Ron Urton provided an update when he appeared on KTTN’s Open Line.



Both the exterior and interior of the water towers are inspected, repairs are made as needed, and the towers will be painted. Urton noted there’s a “curtain” covering the water tower to keep any spray paint from drifting onto neighboring properties.

Urton discussed the ongoing work, talking about the frequency of work needed to maintain Trenton’s water towers, and notingTrenton’s water supply is good and steady for the customers.

Ozark Applicators from Southeast Missouri is doing the water tower work.

Like this: Like Loading...