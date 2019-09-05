Audio: Missouri Attorney General files five stealing charges against former southeastern Missouri official

Missouri’s Attorney General has filed five charges of felony stealing against the former deputy collector for Madison County in southeastern Missouri county.

Charges against 31-year-old Kelcey Gresham of Fredericktown were announced yesterday. The AG’s office says the crimes came to light last fall when Madison County residents who had paid their property taxes in cash received notices that their tax bills were delinquent. More than $13,000 showed up as missing. Gresham served as the county’s deputy collector at the time.

