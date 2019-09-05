Audio: New Missouri law aims to shrink the number of offenders being locked up

A new Missouri law aims to reduce the number of offenders being locked up in local jails and state prisons. State Parole Board member Brian Munzlinger of northeast Missouri’s Williamstown says the law ditches mandatory minimum sentences for some nonviolent crimes.

Munzlinger tells Missourinet the law also requires the parole board to evaluate whether those serving required minimums for such crimes should be released.

The law requires the parole board to decide whether those completing required minimums for such crimes should go free. House Bill 192, sponsored by Representative Bruce DeGroot of Chesterfield, also aims to block the practice of throwing people back in jail for not paying for their previous jail bills.

