Audio: Judge temporarily blocks Missouri’s CAFO law from taking effect

A judge has temporarily blocked implementation of Missouri’s Senate Bill 391 that was to take effect in a week. It prohibits counties from passing ordinances stricter than state laws governing concentrated animal feeding operations – CAFOs.

Two county boards (Cooper and Cedar), two property owners and the nonprofit Friends of Responsible Agriculture requested the stay in a lawsuit. At the Missouri State Fair last week, Missouri Farm Bureau state legislative director B.J. Tanksley says the organization supports the law and says attempts to stop it through lawsuits would be complicated.

The suit lists Governor Parson and farm groups that worked for passage the law which plaintiffs argue is unconstitutional. Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce’s restraining order lasts 10 days. A hearing is set for September 19.