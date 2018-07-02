Audio: Governor signs tax credit bill to help soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food pantries

(Missourinet) – Governor Parson has signed into law this week a bill that renews and expands tax credits for donations to food banks, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

Jennifer Rhodus with a Farmington food pantry in eastern Missouri says the legislation will do so much for her organization and Missouri’s other food pantries.

During a press conference in eastern Missouri’s Farmington, State Representative Kevin Engler, the bill’s sponsor in the House, says the credits return 2.25 for every dollar of credit given.

The bill also gives credits to qualified organizations providing help to children with health, hunger and hygiene needs.

