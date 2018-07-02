Audio: New state budget includes jump in public school safety funding

Governor Parson has signed into law a new state budget which includes 300,000-dollars in school safety funding to Missouri’s K through 12 public districts.

Melissa Randol with the Missouri School Boards’ Association says addressing school safety involves a multi-faceted approach.

The funding could be used to address threats involving weapons and digital platforms, the prevention of suicides and mental health issues, among other things. It could also help to focus efforts on Missouri’s School Violence Hotline, which still exists today but with restricted work.

According to Randol, Missouri ranks near the bottom in school safety funding, but her association has partnered with several state agencies to share information regularly about such safety efforts.

