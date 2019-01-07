Audio: Parson says Panama Canal expansion is a plus for Missouri agriculture

Governor Parson says the Panama Canal expansion is an opportunity to make greater use of the Mississippi River for shipping agriculture products.

Governor Parson says the Panama Canal expansion can give an edge to Missouri farmers shipping agriculture goods along the Mississippi River. But he says state transportation funding needs attention.

In November, Missouri voters rejected a gas tax increase to maintain roads. Parson spoke to a crowd of about 700 people on Saturday at the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association event in Columbia.