Audio: Southwest Missouri town makes decision about a cross in a Christmas lights display

A town in southwest Missouri’s Christian County has made a decision regarding a cross in a Christmas display. Reporter Jason Rima has the details:

The city of Ozark plans has decided not to take down the cross in its Christmas lights display. But it will be moved to private property on the south end of a city park. The land is not owned or leased by the city. The city has been trying to decide what to do with the cross since the Freedom From Religion Foundation asked the city to take it down. No word on when it will be moved.

(Photo Credit: Springfield News-Leader)