Audio: Blunt wants funding extended for Missouri mental health pilot program

The National Institutes of Health says between one and five adults in America have a diagnosable mental health issue that is almost always treatable, but less than half receive the care that they need. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is urging Congress to extend funding for an eight-state pilot program, including in Missouri, that aims to increase access to community mental health care.

Blunt says the extension is the financially responsible thing to do because Missourians would get treatment faster and closer to home.

Blunt says the goal of the program is to keep the federal government from taking on the country’s mental health care costs.