Livingston County Fair Queen announced

Among Sunday results at the Livingston County Fair near Chillicothe, Madelyn Wilford was selected as queen.

Wilford represented the Show Me 4-H Club. The first runner-up is Jordan Hopper of Chillicothe’s FFA Chapter. The second runner-up is Kaylee Peel of the Show-Me 4-H Club.

Princess was Olivia Anderson of the Liberty 4-H Club. 1st runner up was Gabryelle Hapes of the Springhill Go-Getters. 2nd runner up was Julia Stimpson of the Liberty 4-H Club.

JR Princess was Bridgett Eller of the Springhill Go-Getters. 1st Runner up was Hadley Beemer of the Double H 4-H Club. 2nd Runner up was Jaiden Rodenberg of the Wheeling Happy Harvester.

Clover Princess is Aubrey Young of the Wheeling Happy Harvesters. 1st Runner up was Ali Probasco of the Dawn Sunrise Hustlers. 2nd runner up was Dawson Baxter of the Rich Hill Junior Workers.