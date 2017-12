Two individuals have filed for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports David Whitaker and Cliff Roeder have filed for the two positions up for election April 3rd. Roeder is an incumbent.

Candidates may file for the positions at the Trenton R-9 District Office during regular hours through January 16th.

The office will be closed December 22nd, 25th, and 29th as well as January 1st and 15th.

The office will be open until 5 o’clock the evening of January 16th.

