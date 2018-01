Following an executive session for evaluation of the Superintendent, the Trenton R-9 Board of Education agreed to offer a one-year extension to the contract of Superintendent Dan Wiebers.

The salary for the 2018-19 year is to be determined at a later date. The extension maintains a three-year superintendents’ contract for Wiebers.

The board also approved Rebekah Wiggins as a substitute teacher.

