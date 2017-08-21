Trenton R-9 and Grundy R-5 Schools can’t guarantee safety of eclipse glasses

Trenton R-9 and Grundy R-5 school districts have announced plans regarding today’s solar eclipse.

Both Trenton and Grundy R-5 officials say their district cannot guarantee the safety of eclipse viewing glasses. As a result, activities are moved indoors during the time of the eclipse.

However, parents who want their children to view the eclipse outdoors will need to excuse them from school. Those who wish to do that are asked to contact the school office where their child attends.

The Trenton high school science club is still going on a field trip today as planned regarding the solar eclipse.

