Trenton Park Department accepting bids to buy trees

The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids to buy about 50 container trees with a minimum of one and a half inch caliper and about 100 lightly branched bare root trees with a minimum of four feet tall.

Bids need to be marked either “sealed bid for park container trees” or “sealed bid for park bare root trees” and returned to City Clerk Cindy Simpson at 1100 Main Street in Trenton by February 22nd.

Contact Park Superintendent Jason Shuler at 1510 East 13th Court or 660-359-2004 for specifications.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject bids or waive irregularities for the best interest of the city.

