Grundy County R-5 Board of Education to meet April 12th

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education next week will discuss salary information and insurance for next school year. The board will meet on April 12, 2022, at 6 pm.

The agenda also includes the administration of oath to board members, reorganization of the board, bids for electrical work at the elementary school, an agreement with Newtown-Harris, and letting of bids for propane, diesel, milk, and bread.

A closed session is also on the agenda for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting on April 12th for a discussion of personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

