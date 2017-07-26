Three waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County court

Three defendants waived preliminary hearings yesterday in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court with each bound over to the August 10 docket for Division One of the circuit court.

Justice Kierra Matthes of Trenton faces three counts: possession of methamphetamine; resisting arrest; and second-degree burglary.

Joshua Andrew McIntyre of Trenton is charged with third-degree domestic assault.

Joshua Phillips of Excelsior Springs is charged with non-support of a minor.

Among other cases, Trenton resident Timothy Robert Price Junior pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while suspended or revoked. Per a plea agreement, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Price was placed on two years probation. Among the

conditions is a $100 donation to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund.

Another Trenton resident, Jack Earl Henry, pleaded guilty to two charges: assault in the fourth degree and peace disturbance. A plea agreement was involved which included the state dismissing a different charge.

Henry was sentenced to six days in the Grundy County Jail and given credit for time served and released.

Like this: Like Loading...