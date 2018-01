The Galt Board of Aldermen updated its Utility Disconnection Policy Ordinance at its meeting last week.

The updated ordinance states that services will be disconnected if any balance remains unpaid on the last business day of the month. A security deposit of $100 and reconnect fees of $5 per meter will be charged to a customer if services are disconnected.

The security deposit and reconnect fees must be paid in full before services will be reinstated.

