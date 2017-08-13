Spickard Fire Department responds to call on Highway Y

The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire on Highway Y Friday evening.

Training Officer Jesse Richmond reports the original call said the fire was close to a barn. He says crews saw heavy black smoke on the way to the one-eighth to one quarter acre fire, which he believed was due to the barn being on fire.

Richmond reports he called for mutual aid from the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District.

Upon arrival, crews found a gasoline dump truck and a diesel pickup on fire, which they focused on first. There were also tires on fire, but the nearby barn was not on fire.

Richmond reports two brush trucks, one pumper, and six personnel were at the scene for about 30 to 40 minutes.

He says no one was injured.

