Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to tour north Missouri

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will go on a statewide Voter ID Informational Tour this week.

The tour schedule for Monday includes the Adair County Annex Building in Kirksville at 10:45 in the morning as well as the Nodaway County Administration Center in Maryville at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Ashcroft will provide information and guidance to Missourians and the media about the new voter ID law, which went into effect Thursday.

He will also assist anyone who needs to register to vote.

More information on the Voter ID law and informational tour can be found by calling 866-868-3245.

