Postsecondary Agriculture Student Conference taking place on NCMC campus

Local News November 16, 2017November 16, 2017 KTTN News
Dillon Bird from BTC bank, Bethany, MO interviews Rachel Weihl from State Fair Community College in the competition category career progress for ruminant animal systems

The 2017 Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization Conference is currently being held on the North Central Missouri College campus.

During the conference, PAS students from Crowder College, Missouri State University-West Plains, North Central Missouri College, Northwest Missouri State University, State Fair Community College, State Technical College of Missouri and St. Louis Community College compete in career development activities, attend leadership workshops, and elect state officers.

 

Chris Hoffman from GFG Ag Services and Bruce Whittle from Honey Creek Veterinary Hospital interview Ariel Propels from North Central Missouri College in the competition category career planning for ruminant animal systems.
