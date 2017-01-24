MoDOT schedules several bridge inspections this week

In-depth under-bridge inspections are part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s program of inspection, repair, and maintenance of the more than 10,000 bridges across the state.

This program ensures the bridges are kept in the best possible condition for as long as possible for all those that travel across Missouri’s roadways.

Several bridges in Northwest Missouri are scheduled for under-bridge inspections over the next few weeks. Some of these work zones may be moving operations and motorists are advised to be alert for work zone signs and extra equipment on the roadways around these bridges and ramps.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Week of January 23:

Andrew County U.S. Route 169 bridge over the Platte River (shoulder closure)

Andrew County Route C bridge over the One Hundred and Two River (lane closure)

Holt County Route 111 bridge over the Tarkio River (lane closure)

Week of January 30 and February 6:

Buchanan County Interstate 229 bridges over U.S. Route 59 (shoulder closure)

