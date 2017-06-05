MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 5, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of June 5 – 11 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Route E – From Route D to U.S. Route 169 near Savannah for a resurfacing project, June 7 – 10

Buchanan County

Route 36 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, June 5 – 8

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, June 5 – 9

Route 6 – From Interstate 29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement project, June 5 – 10

Caldwell County

Route A – From U.S. Route 36 to the Ray County line for shoulder work, June 5 – 8

Carroll County

Route T and JJ – Pothole patching, June 5 – 8

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, June 5 – 10

Clinton County

Route C – CLOSED from 208th Street to 216th Street for a culvert replacement, June 7, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route Z – From U.S. Route 69 to Route PP for drainage work, June 5 – 7

Route TT – From Route BB to Route J for pothole patching, June 5 – 7

Route J – From the city limits of Kidder to Route 6 for pothole patching, June 7 – 9

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Night work at the I-35 Overpass Bridge for painting, June 5 – 9, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route Z – From U.S. Route 169 to the end of state maintenance near Union Star for a resurfacing project, June 6 – 10

Grundy County

Route 6 – Within the city limits of Trenton for pavement repair, June 5

Route JJ – Drainage work, June 6 – 9

Harrison County

Route DD – CLOSED from Route T to Route N for a resurfacing project, June 5 – 9, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route DD – Pothole patching, June 5 – 7

Route C – Pothole patching, June 7 – 9

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – From the city limits of Brookfield to the Macon County line for bridge maintenance, June 5 – 8

Livingston County

Route A – CLOSED from Route U to LIV 511 for a culvert replacement, June 5, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route D – At the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 5 – 9

Mercer County

Route B – From the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Princeton for a resurfacing project, June 5 – 10. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route MM – CLOSED from 290 th to U.S. Route 136 for sealing, June 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route DD – Pothole patching, June 5 – 7

Route AF – CLOSED from Route B (Gentry County) to Route P for sealing, June 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – At the Mozingo Bridge for maintenance, June 6 – 7

Route FF – CLOSED from U.S. Route 71 to Route B for sealing, June 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED from 140 th to 150 th for a culvert replacement, June 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED from U.S. Route 71 to Route 148 for sealing, June 8 – 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily.

Route AF – At the Wildcat Bridge for bridge maintenance, June 8

Route FF – CLOSED from Route JJ to 130th for a culvert replacement, June 9, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 149 – At the Blackbird Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 5 – 6

Route W – From U.S. Route 136 to Route 149 for pothole patching, June 5 – 9

U.S. Route 136 – At the Elm Branch Bridge for maintenance, June 7 – 8

Sullivan County

Route N – Drainage work, June 5 – 7

Worth County

Route 46 – CLOSED at the West Fork of the Grand River for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through June.

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route 46 – From Route E to Route 246 for pothole patching, June 8 – 9

Route 246 – From the city limits of Grant City to the city limits of Parnell for pothole patching, June 8 – 9

