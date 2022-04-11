Flushing of water system continues in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Another area of Trenton will undergo routine flushing of the water distribution system. As of Monday, April 11, 2022, Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will be flushing the distribution system east of Highway 65 to the City limits.

This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. TMU reports that maintenance improves the quality of drinking water. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing from 7 am until 2:30 pm on weekdays. TMU recommends letting the water run for a short period to make sure the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

Customers may also experience low water pressure for periods during the flushing hours.

