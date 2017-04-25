Milan man flown to KC hospital after crash near Chillicothe

At a location a mile and a half west of Chillicothe, a Milan resident was injured Monday morning when he apparently lost control on gravel and the truck he was driving traveled off a rural road, crested a levee, overturned off a bridge deck into a creek.

The truck came to a stop on its top off the left side of LIV Road 256 and injuries were noted as minor for 25-year-old David Shiner of Milan. He was, however, flown by medical helicopter to St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City.

Shiner was not wearing a seat belt according to the report. The Chevrolet truck was demolished in the accident before 8 am Monday.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

