Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Carlson has charged a Marceline man with felony charges of two counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy with a minor less than 12 years old and incest.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dustin Foster was arrested Tuesday by Marceline Police.

His bond is $50,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for arraignment in the Associate Division of circuit court in Linn County Thursday, April 27.

